Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.17), RTT News reports. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $357.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.64) EPS. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Arch Resources stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.93. The company had a trading volume of 448,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,509. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Arch Resources has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $58.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average of $42.87. The stock has a market cap of $718.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.87 per share, with a total value of $137,610.00. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 538 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $26,351.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,589.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,422 shares of company stock worth $69,650. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARCH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

