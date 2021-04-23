ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €32.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MT. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.50 ($34.71) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €26.61 ($31.31).

ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 1-year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

