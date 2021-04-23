Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 90 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 978.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period.

Shares of MTN opened at $326.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.09 and a twelve month high of $333.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $304.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $684.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.00.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

