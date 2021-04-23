Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 750 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Okta were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKTA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth $267,128,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,056,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 1,488,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 148,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,854,000 after acquiring an additional 148,870 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Okta by 628.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 167,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,663,000 after acquiring an additional 144,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,267,000. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $274.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.01. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.58 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of -142.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total value of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,694.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 6,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total value of $1,436,011.56. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,601 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,694. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OKTA. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.05.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

