Appleton Partners Inc. MA Invests $233,000 in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $671,132,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,159 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,932,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,860,000 after purchasing an additional 873,125 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,987,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,102,000 after purchasing an additional 838,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $173.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.98. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.27 and a 12 month high of $184.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.05.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,295 shares of company stock worth $1,128,071. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

