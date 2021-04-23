Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $398,000 Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,603 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Workday were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $738,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $488,141,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 14,627.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,094,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,116 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in Workday by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,585,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,662,000 after purchasing an additional 737,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Workday by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,354,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,470,000 after purchasing an additional 571,408 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WDAY opened at $252.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.27 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.23 and a 200 day moving average of $238.26. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.50 and a 12 month high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $1,489,741.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christa Davies sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $19,937,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,255 shares of company stock valued at $113,608,400 over the last ninety days. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.22.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

