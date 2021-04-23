Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,465 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,236,319,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Apple by 295.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,952,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,700,448,000 after acquiring an additional 23,862,787 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 257.6% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,475,591 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,371,278,000 after buying an additional 14,750,520 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 233.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,645,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,158,416,000 after buying an additional 13,053,698 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after buying an additional 11,852,200 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.80.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $131.94 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.72 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.10 and a 200-day moving average of $125.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

