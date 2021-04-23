Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.
Apogee Enterprises has raised its dividend payment by 33.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $35.39 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $42.70. The firm has a market cap of $920.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.00.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.
About Apogee Enterprises
Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.
