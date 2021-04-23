Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

Apogee Enterprises has raised its dividend payment by 33.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $35.39 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $42.70. The firm has a market cap of $920.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.00.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $308.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

