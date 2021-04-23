Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.95

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.95 and last traded at $45.63, with a volume of 47 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.70.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.51.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.50). Research analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,304.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $711,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000.

About Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

