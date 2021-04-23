Anyswap Price Reaches $2.52 (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for $2.52 or 0.00004882 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $47.02 million and approximately $441,827.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00063765 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.05 or 0.00282658 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004023 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00028708 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $512.09 or 0.00991092 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $348.34 or 0.00674165 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,452.04 or 0.99579195 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

