Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) PT Raised to $430.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective increased by Stephens from $395.00 to $430.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ANTM. Argus upped their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anthem from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $379.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $381.48.

Shares of ANTM stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $382.03. The company had a trading volume of 18,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $354.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.90. Anthem has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $386.78.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.25%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

