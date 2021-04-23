Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Aegis reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anixa Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of ANIX stock opened at $4.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.86. Anixa Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, CEO Amit Kumar bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $37,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $129,550 in the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

