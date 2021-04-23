Anila Lingamneni Sells 170 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.44, for a total value of $20,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $67.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.25. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $66.27 and a one year high of $142.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.51.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.29 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics by 267.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 40,734 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 44.7% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Haemonetics by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $140.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

