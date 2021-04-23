Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lowered its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,939 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth $378,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $70.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $37.93 and a 1 year high of $72.41. The company has a market capitalization of $141.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.59 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 10.29%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BUD shares. Barclays raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

