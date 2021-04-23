Andrew Hykes Sells 9,000 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $928,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,904,804.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, March 19th, Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.24, for a total value of $983,160.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $1,059,660.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $105.78 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $127.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.57.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.49 million. The firm’s revenue was up 144.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NARI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,613,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,871,000 after buying an additional 275,757 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,320,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,268,000 after buying an additional 818,787 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 643.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 625,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,591,000 after buying an additional 541,283 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,743,000 after buying an additional 47,455 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 417,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,418,000 after buying an additional 49,964 shares during the period. 17.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

