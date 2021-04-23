Andesa Financial Management Inc. Takes $298,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,505 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in The TJX Companies by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200,210 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $13,244,000 after buying an additional 14,504 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $203,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $2,276,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 5.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 99,836 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $69.17 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.77 and its 200 day moving average is $64.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.29, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

