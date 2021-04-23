Andesa Financial Management Inc. Invests $380,000 in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 419.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,749,000 after acquiring an additional 61,387 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $726,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KSU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.20.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $296.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $122.35 and a one year high of $300.05. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.30%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

