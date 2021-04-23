Andesa Financial Management Inc. Invests $270,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TSM opened at $115.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.98. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $49.38 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.00%.

TSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

