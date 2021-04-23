Andesa Financial Management Inc. Invests $201,000 in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $491.92 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $271.91 and a 52 week high of $498.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $478.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.53.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

