Analyzing Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) and Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)

Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) and Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spectrum Global Solutions and Telia Company AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Global Solutions $34.01 million 0.13 -$5.83 million N/A N/A Telia Company AB (publ) $9.10 billion 1.90 $750.54 million $0.37 22.89

Telia Company AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Spectrum Global Solutions.

Risk & Volatility

Spectrum Global Solutions has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telia Company AB (publ) has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Spectrum Global Solutions and Telia Company AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Global Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Telia Company AB (publ) 4 1 2 0 1.71

Profitability

This table compares Spectrum Global Solutions and Telia Company AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Global Solutions -69.48% N/A -83.17% Telia Company AB (publ) 3.45% 3.78% 1.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Telia Company AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 32.4% of Spectrum Global Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Telia Company AB (publ) beats Spectrum Global Solutions on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectrum Global Solutions

Spectrum Global Solutions provides professional services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, wide-area, fiber, distributed antenna system (DAS), small cell distributed, public safety, and enterprise networks for incumbent local exchange carriers, telecommunications original equipment manufacturers, cable broadband multiple system operators, tower and network aggregators, utility entities, government, and enterprise customers. The company also provides network systems design, site acquisition, asset audit, architectural and engineering, program management, construction management and inspection, construction, installation, maintenance, and other technical services, as well as in-field design, computer aided design, and drawing services; and fiber and DAS deployments for facilities and outdoor environments. In addition, it offers outsourced engineering and installation services, staffing solutions, and other services, which include consulting to the telecommunications industry, service providers, and enterprise customers. Further, the company is involved in the structured cabling and next-generation DAS design and installation activities that supports voice, data, video, security, and multimedia systems within commercial office buildings, multi-building campus environments, high-rise buildings, data centers, and other structures. The company is based in Longwood, Florida.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business. The company was formerly known as TeliaSonera AB (publ) and changed its name to Telia Company AB (publ) in April 2016. Telia Company AB (publ) was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

