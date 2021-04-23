Analysts Set NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) PT at $19.30

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.30.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of NextCure from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextCure by 3,712.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextCure by 568.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of NextCure by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextCure stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,564. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.26. The firm has a market cap of $263.86 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of -0.40. NextCure has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.77. The company has a current ratio of 51.73, a quick ratio of 51.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that NextCure will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

