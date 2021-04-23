Analysts Set National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Price Target at $35.83

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.83.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.87. 3,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,764. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.39. National Beverage has a 12-month low of $23.99 and a 12-month high of $98.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.45.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $245.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.50 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 15.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Beverage will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

