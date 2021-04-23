Analysts Set ITV plc (LON:ITV) Target Price at GBX 101.20

Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 101.20 ($1.32).

Several research firms have weighed in on ITV. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 53 ($0.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 112 ($1.46) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

ITV opened at GBX 116.58 ($1.52) on Tuesday. ITV has a fifty-two week low of GBX 54.16 ($0.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 128.55 ($1.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 122.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 103.79.

In related news, insider Duncan Painter purchased 82,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £99,325.27 ($129,769.10). Also, insider Mary Harris bought 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £3,066.14 ($4,005.93).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

