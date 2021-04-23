Analysts Set Expectations for Nutrien Ltd.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) – Research analysts at Scotiabank upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nutrien in a research report issued on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Shares of NTR opened at $53.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $59.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 316.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 1,067.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,395,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,581,000 after buying an additional 4,933,473 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth about $206,558,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,383,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,124,000 after buying an additional 889,941 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $38,912,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 1,425.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 554,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,951,000 after buying an additional 518,184 shares during the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

