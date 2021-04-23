Analysts Set Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target at $819.30

Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $827.89.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,778 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.38, for a total value of $1,222,161.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,752.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total transaction of $42,694.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,836 shares of company stock worth $6,692,520. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 283.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 23,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,163,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth about $416,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

EQIX traded down $8.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $717.97. 336,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,615. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $671.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $713.71. The company has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.78, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Equinix will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

