Analysts Set Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) PT at $75.84

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.25.

FANG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Johnson Rice cut Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 31st.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 23,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 61,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FANG traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $75.28. 1,270,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,018,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $88.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.09%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

