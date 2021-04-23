Analysts Set CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Price Target at $162.00

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.25.

CCMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

In other news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,451.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in CMC Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP traded up $3.46 on Friday, hitting $187.48. 3,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,145. CMC Materials has a 1-year low of $107.31 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.17.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $287.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CMC Materials will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

