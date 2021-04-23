Analysts Set ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Price Target at $21.43

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.43.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ECOM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

In other news, CEO David J. Spitz sold 336,843 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $8,842,128.75. Also, Director Marshall Heinberg sold 13,000 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $291,980.00. Insiders sold 390,424 shares of company stock worth $10,124,648 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECOM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 722.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 12.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 21.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after buying an additional 60,636 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the third quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the third quarter valued at $2,531,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ECOM traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,203. ChannelAdvisor has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $28.94. The company has a market capitalization of $713.18 million, a PE ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.54.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $40.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.97 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.