Analysts Set ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Price Target at $21.43

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.43.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on ECOM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.
In other news, CEO David J. Spitz sold 336,843 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $8,842,128.75. Also, Director Marshall Heinberg sold 13,000 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $291,980.00. Insiders sold 390,424 shares of company stock worth $10,124,648 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE ECOM traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,203. ChannelAdvisor has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $28.94. The company has a market capitalization of $713.18 million, a PE ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.54.
ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $40.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.97 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
About ChannelAdvisor
ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.
