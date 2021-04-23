Analysts Set Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Price Target at $60.10

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.89.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAH. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of CAH traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $61.30. 62,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,847. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.40. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.4859 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after buying an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 21.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $404,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

