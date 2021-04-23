Analysts Offer Predictions for Nabtesco Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NCTKF)

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Nabtesco in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara forecasts that the company will earn $7.50 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nabtesco’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabtesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

OTCMKTS NCTKF opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.46. Nabtesco has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.41. Nabtesco had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $761.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.19 million.

Nabtesco Company Profile

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Manufacturing Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

