Analysts Issue Forecasts for PDC Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie expects that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $278.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.83 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen increased their target price on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

PDCE opened at $34.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $42.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.07 and a 200 day moving average of $24.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 455,569 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,385 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 1,520.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 615.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP David Lillo sold 7,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $269,652.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,302.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $617,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,352 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

