Analysts Issue Forecasts for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Nealon now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.94) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.47).

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.82). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 215.80%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Chinook Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

KDNY stock opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $640.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.26. Chinook Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $21.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KDNY. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,887,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $22,336,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.