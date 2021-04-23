Analysts Expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) will post sales of $153.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $147.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.70 million. The RMR Group posted sales of $140.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full-year sales of $605.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $579.20 million to $633.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $611.25 million, with estimates ranging from $566.50 million to $654.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $156.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.20 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RMR. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 111.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 12,081 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore bought a new stake in The RMR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,054,000. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 17,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMR stock opened at $39.80 on Friday. The RMR Group has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $44.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average is $36.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.88%.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

