Analysts Expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to Post -$1.68 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.68) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.57). JetBlue Airways reported earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year earnings of ($2.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to ($0.58). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on JBLU. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

In other JetBlue Airways news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $62,290.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $100,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,513.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,043 shares of company stock worth $284,446 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 284.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBLU traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,046,915. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average is $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.57.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

