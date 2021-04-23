Analysts Expect Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) will report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings. Canadian Natural Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 452.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.55 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Canadian Natural Resources.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNQ shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,651,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,307,000 after acquiring an additional 452,855 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,031,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $313,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,774 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $278,212,000 after acquiring an additional 306,964 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,978,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,980,000 after acquiring an additional 510,718 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,795,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,732,000 after acquiring an additional 516,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNQ traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,742,849. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.85. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.61 and a beta of 1.90. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $32.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3712 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 57.71%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

