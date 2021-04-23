Analysts Anticipate VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Brokerages predict that VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) will report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for VEREIT’s earnings. VEREIT reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that VEREIT will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow VEREIT.

Several research firms recently commented on VER. Capital One Financial raised VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEREIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

Shares of NYSE:VER opened at $41.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.06. VEREIT has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $41.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 53.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 74,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

