Analysts Anticipate Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) will announce sales of $119.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenable’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $121.00 million and the lowest is $118.90 million. Tenable reported sales of $102.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year sales of $515.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $512.00 million to $523.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $612.33 million, with estimates ranging from $589.90 million to $635.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.59 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TENB. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.21.

In related news, Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 16,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $720,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $88,886.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,724.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,148 shares of company stock valued at $12,897,415 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 336.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 523,335 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tenable in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tenable by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 139,599 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Tenable by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 60,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenable stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.38. 11,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,445. Tenable has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $58.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.71 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.83 and a 200-day moving average of $42.37.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

