Analysts Anticipate scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) to Announce -$0.31 EPS

Equities analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) will report earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). scPharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.28). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow scPharmaceuticals.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of scPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 62,827 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 226.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 32,639 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

SCPH stock opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 16.07, a current ratio of 16.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. scPharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $185.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of proprietary buffered formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients.

