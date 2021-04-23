Analysts Anticipate Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Sabra Health Care REIT reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBRA shares. Mizuho downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

In other news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at $743,685.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at about $935,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 188,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.9% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 297,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 16,522 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 256.2% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 72,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 52,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBRA stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.86. The company had a trading volume of 54,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 64.52%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

