Analysts Anticipate MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.86) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.98) and the highest is ($0.73). MGM Resorts International reported earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 91.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full-year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($1.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.81.

In other MGM Resorts International news, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $289,148.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $1,525,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,403.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,307,107 shares of company stock worth $86,095,143. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 58,288,970.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,828,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828,897 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $177,891,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $160,286,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $25,208,000. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $42.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

