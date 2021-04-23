Analysts Anticipate Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Will Post Earnings of $2.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) will announce earnings of $2.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.12. Laredo Petroleum posted earnings of $1.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $14.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $17.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $19.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.57 to $22.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 111.63%. The company had revenue of $188.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.28 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 260,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,013,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,929,000 after buying an additional 41,230 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 131.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 116,037 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 17.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the period. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.85. 2,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Laredo Petroleum has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $43.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 4.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.19.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

