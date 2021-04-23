Analysts Anticipate Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) will announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hess’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.78. Hess posted earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 163.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $2.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $4.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hess.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

NYSE:HES traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Hess has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $76.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is -105.26%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 23,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $1,698,975.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,172,940.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 34,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $2,004,512.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,863,296.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 659,283 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,806 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HES. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hess by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hess (HES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.