Analysts Anticipate Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Will Post Earnings of $2.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings of $2.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.79. Adobe posted earnings of $2.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full-year earnings of $11.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.81 to $12.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $13.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.84 to $14.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

ADBE opened at $507.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe has a 52-week low of $332.57 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $472.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $478.84.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total transaction of $1,014,976.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,553 shares in the company, valued at $9,278,094.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,458 shares of company stock valued at $56,101,624. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

