Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) is Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 180,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,513 shares during the quarter. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF accounts for 2.1% of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWAN. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,719,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 163,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 13,054 shares during the period. McAdam LLC bought a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,987,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 329,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after purchasing an additional 135,625 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF alerts:

SWAN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.27. 1,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,598. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.43. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $33.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.