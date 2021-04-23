Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB traded up $2.12 on Friday, hitting $50.81. 491,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,500. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $57.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.79%.

In other news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameris Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

