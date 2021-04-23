Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,351 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $11,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total transaction of $450,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 9,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $2,044,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded up $4.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,490. The firm has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $103.69 and a one year high of $249.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.09.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

