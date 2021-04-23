American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMT traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $252.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,269. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.17%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.67.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

