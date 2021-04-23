American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Boosted by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises approximately 0.2% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,709,879,000 after purchasing an additional 776,600 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,130,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,525,000 after purchasing an additional 97,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,115,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,372,618,000 after buying an additional 218,524 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,094,000 after buying an additional 776,322 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,195,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,676,000 after buying an additional 52,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.67.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $251.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.78 billion, a PE ratio of 59.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. American Tower’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 64.17%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.