American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.57.

AOUT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $25.91 on Friday. American Outdoor Brands has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $30.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.15.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.57 million. American Outdoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,515,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $847,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

