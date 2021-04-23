American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Upgraded at Raymond James

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was upgraded by Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.
AAL stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.18.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 224,355 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 19,377 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 998,377 shares of the airline’s stock worth $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 82,560 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 233.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,285 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 51,286 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 103,919 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 552,758 shares of the airline’s stock worth $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 19,360 shares in the last quarter. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
