American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Upgraded at Raymond James

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was upgraded by Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

AAL stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.18.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.65) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 224,355 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 19,377 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 998,377 shares of the airline’s stock worth $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 82,560 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 233.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,285 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 51,286 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 103,919 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 552,758 shares of the airline’s stock worth $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 19,360 shares in the last quarter. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

